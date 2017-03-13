NBA

Report: Larry Sanders returning to NBA with Cavaliers

2 hours ago

Former Bucks big man Larry Sanders has agreed to a contract with the Cavaliers, marking his return to the NBA after a two-year absence, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports

Sanders, 28, was a first-round pick in 2010 and played five seasons with Milwaukee before unexpectedly walking away from the NBA in February 2015, citing mental health concerns. He announced in January that he was “stepping back into the game” adding “I really missed the game.”

The Cavs bolstered their frontcourt right after the trade deadline by signing Andrew Bogut but he was injured less than minute into his Cleveland debut. He’ll miss the rest of the season with a broken leg. 

In his last NBA season, Sanders averaged 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. 

