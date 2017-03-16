Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he has no interest in running for president in 2020, but didn't necessarily rule out a possible change of heart in the future.

Cuban was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to watch his Mavericks take on the Washington Wizards. The Mavericks' 112–107 victory over Washington pulled them within three games of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Cuban was asked about his political future by the Washington Post.

“None. None,” he said when asked if he was interested in running for president. “But at the same time, sometimes you got to do what you got to do.”

“I’m not the ceremonial type. I’m a go-get-[stuff] done type. I’m a grinder, and I don’t know if that’s a good fit," Cuban added.

Cuban, 58, campaigned with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the election.

"Sometimes you learned what to do, sometimes you learned what not to do,” Cuban said. “I didn’t listen to my own instincts in some respects. I always thought people would vote based off logic and self-interest. But at least this election, people voted out of frustration."

- Scooby Axson