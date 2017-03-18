NBA

Watch: Lakers and Bucks scuffle, Luke Walton upset with ejections

NBA
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton and his players were not pleased with the way Milwaukee Bucks players behaved against them on Friday night.

In the third quarter of the Bucks 107–103 win at the Staples Center, Nick Young was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon. The Bucks rookie's arm caught Young on the follow-through and Young responded by shoving Brogdon. Greg Monroe backed his teammate up and pushed Young. Players needed to be restrained.

Young was ejected from the game after his second technical foul. Greg Monroe and D'Angelo Russell were also ejected for escalating the situation.

Walton addressed the incident in his postgame press conference.

“I just watched [the replay]. I’m going to need an explanation on it because it made no sense to me,” he said. “They told me that D’Angelo got kicked out for escalating the situation. But D’Angelo only responded after Monroe had grabbed Nick by the neck and thrown him. If D’Angelo didn’t push him, I would’ve been pissed off at D’Angelo. He did the right thing.”

The Lakers dropped to 20–49 on the season. 

