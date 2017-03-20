These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo says the 2007-08 Boston Celtics are putting together plans to reunite and celebrate the NBA championship they won that season, but one key piece of the title winning team won't be invited.

Rondo, who was the starting point guard on that team, says that sharpshooting Ray Allen won't be a part of the festivities.

“I mean, Ray left. He left to the enemy," Rondo said to The Undefeated.

Allen, along with Kevin Garnett came to the Celtics during the 2007 offseason and won a title with Celtics mainstay Paul Pierce that season. The team also got to the 2010 NBA Finals before losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Allen ended up signing a three-year, $9.5 million deal with the Miami Heat in 2012.

Pierce said that Allen's signing with their Eastern Conference rivals felt like a betrayal.

"That’s why the whole thing evolved like it did with us not talking to him. Ray didn’t really have the best relationship with Rondo anyway," Pierce said. "That was nothing. [Rondo], me and Kevin, he didn’t have any talk with us [before his Miami decision]."

Rondo said the reunion will happen this summer at an undisclosed location.

“Everybody else should be there. I’ve actually talked to everyone [else],” Rondo said. “With me going out to every different city, I ran into ‘E-House’ [Eddie House] in Phoenix, I ran into ‘Scal’ [Brian Scalabrine], Leon Powe. The only person I haven’t got in touch with was P.J. Brown. I should be able to find him. I can get in touch with his wife and that is the route I’m going to take with him."

- Scooby Axson