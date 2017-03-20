NBA

Thunder, Warriors scuffle after Stephen Curry gets in shoving match with Semaj Christon

The Thunder and Warriors got in a bit of an altercation at the end of the first half of Monday’s game after Stephen Curry and Semaj Christon began pushing and shoving.

The incident occurred during a jump-ball and all 10 players on the floor joined the fracas, though the benches did not clear. After a video review, the officiating crew declined to hand out any flagrant fouls.  

Oklahoma City and Golden State have a budding rivalry, fueled by Kevin Durant’s departure from OKC last summer. Before Monday’s game, which Durant missed with an injury, a cupcake mascot wearing Durant’s number was spotted hobbling around the arena on crutches. 

After order was restored following the shoving match, the Warriors won the ensuing tip and Curry hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. 

