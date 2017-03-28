The father of ex-UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball is shopping television projects in hopes of landing a reality show and a documentary.

TMZ Sports reported that LaVar Ball has already made a trailer for a documentary centering around his three sons, while a reality show is in its early stages.

According to the report, the projects will be part of Ball's "Big Baller Media" production company.

The elder Ball has jumped on the national scene with his somewhat ridiculous claims, including that his oldest son Lonzo is better than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and bragging that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in his "heyday."

Lonzo Ball just completed his freshman season with the Bruins, averaging 14.6 points, six rebounds and an NCAA–best 7.6 assists per game.

He declared for the NBA draft after the Bruins lost to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 and is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft.

- Scooby Axson