Browns win first game in over a year
Browns win first game in over a year
Browns fans go crazy on Twitter over team's first win

The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season on Saturday, snapping their 17-game losing streak and avoiding finishing the season as the first winless team since the 2008 Detroit Lions. 

The Browns completed their 20–17 win over the Chargers when San Diego missed a field goal as time expired. 

In response to the win, Browns fans on Twitter celebrated as if they had just witnessed a Christmas miracle. 

Read some of the best reactions below. 

A damper on the celebrations of the win was the news that quarterback Robert Griffin III was diagnosed with a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the game and the team announced his diagnosis shortly after. 

