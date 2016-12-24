Browns fans go crazy on Twitter over team's first win

Browns win first game in over a year

The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season on Saturday, snapping their 17-game losing streak and avoiding finishing the season as the first winless team since the 2008 Detroit Lions.

The Browns completed their 20–17 win over the Chargers when San Diego missed a field goal as time expired.

In response to the win, Browns fans on Twitter celebrated as if they had just witnessed a Christmas miracle.

Read some of the best reactions below.

Browns with their first win🙌😂 — Red nose Ryan🔴❄ (@RyanArredondo6) December 24, 2016

I CAN CONSIDER WEARING BROWNS GEAR AGAIN — Kevin Timm (@Kevin_Timm) December 24, 2016

🎄 Christmas Eve mood 🎄 pic.twitter.com/HYesUmY01m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

Browns!!!! The start of a march to next years super bowl!!! #browns — Ryan Ramsey (@Rambo16) December 24, 2016

My favorite Christmas present this year is the 0-14 Browns getting their first win of the season!!!! The Browns are going to the Super Bowl! — Luke Grzech (@LGrzech) December 24, 2016

THE BROWNS HAVE WON I REPEAT THE BROWNS HAVE WON — Brandi 📖 (@BrandiSmith127) December 24, 2016

Browns win! Merry Christmas 🎅 @Browns — Carmen Roberts (@KentStateCarmen) December 24, 2016

WE DID IT!!! we're #1 (well, win #1) we're better than that 1 detroit lions team! Haha congrats #Cleveland @Browns ☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/DNpdrYjZgv — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 24, 2016

Cant contain my excitement, THE BROWNS WON !!! #browns — Jayla Mckenzie (@jayla_mckenzie2) December 24, 2016

I knew we would get one! #DawgPound never stopped believing in my team! — Quentin Beeth (@BeethQuentin) December 24, 2016

Been waiting all year for this feeling! We deserve this Cleveland #DawgPound — Jack Kelly (@JackKelly1239) December 24, 2016

I CAN FINALLY WEAR THIS HELL YEA #DAWGPOUND pic.twitter.com/kfJYdkM7yn — elisse navidad🎄 (@elissechristina) December 24, 2016

BROWNS WIN!!!!!!!! All 20 points thanks to my baby @rgiii Way to give the Browns their first win!!!#DawgPound — Grete Šadeiko (@GSadeiko) December 24, 2016

A damper on the celebrations of the win was the news that quarterback Robert Griffin III was diagnosed with a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the game and the team announced his diagnosis shortly after.