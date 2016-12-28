Two of the game’s most esteemed veteran superstars, Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald, would not be denied when the Packers and Cardinals met in the divisional round. Rodgers connected with Jeff Janis on a desperate 61-yard heave to convert a fourth-and-20 with less than a minute left, then fired up a last-second Hail Mary that once again found its way to a leaping Janis as time expired for a game-tying touchdown. That all served as prologue for Fitzgerald, who weaved through the Packers' defense for 75 yards on the first play of overtime, then scored the game-winning touchdown on a shovel pass two plays later, capping off a breathless finish that made the rest of the 2016 playoffs seem unremarkable by comparison. —Eric Single