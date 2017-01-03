NFL

Brock Osweiler to start for Texans against Raiders in AFC Wild Card Game

SI Wire
an hour ago

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler will start for the team on Saturday in their AFC wild-card matchup against the Oakland Raiders, head coach Bill O'Brien announced Tuesday.

Backup Tom Savage had started the past two games, but is still in the concussion protocol after being injured in the team's season finale against the Tennessee Titans. If Savage is not cleared to back up Osweiler then Brandon Weeden will be the backup.

"We have a lot of confidence that he will go out and play well for us," O'Brien said of Osweiler. "He's been a pro. He's been studying like he's the starter. He hasn't changed at all. He's ready to go."

Osweiler had started the first 14 games this season for Houston, but was benched in a Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being picked off on two straight possessions in the first half.

Osweiler, who signed a $72 million contract in the off-season, threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season.

His 5.97 yards per passing attempt was last among all qualified quarterbacks in the NFL and his 72.2 passer rating was second to last, above only New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

- Scooby Axson

