Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 finalists revealed
The list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 was unveiled on Tuesday night on NFL Network.
The list is headlined by running back LaDainian Tomlinson as well as longtime quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receiver Terrell Owens.
In order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, finalists need to receive at least 80% of the vote.
In August, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue were named contributor finalists by the Hall of Fame's Contributor Committee.
View the finalists below:
Morten Anderson, kicker
Tony Boselli, offensive tackle
Isaac Bruce, receiver
Don Coryell, coach
Terell Davis, running back
Brian Dawkins, safety
Alan Faneca, guard
Joe Jacoby, tackle
Ty Law, safety
John Lynch, safety
Kevin Mawae, center
Terrell Owens, wide receiver
Jason Taylor, defensive end
Ladanian Tomlinson, running back
Kurt Warner. quarterback