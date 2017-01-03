The list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 was unveiled on Tuesday night on NFL Network.

The list is headlined by running back LaDainian Tomlinson as well as longtime quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receiver Terrell Owens.

In order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, finalists need to receive at least 80% of the vote.

In August, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue were named contributor finalists by the Hall of Fame's Contributor Committee.

View the finalists below:

Morten Anderson, kicker

Tony Boselli, offensive tackle

Isaac Bruce, receiver

Don Coryell, coach

Terell Davis, running back

Brian Dawkins, safety

Alan Faneca, guard

Joe Jacoby, tackle

Ty Law, safety

John Lynch, safety

Kevin Mawae, center

Terrell Owens, wide receiver

Jason Taylor, defensive end

Ladanian Tomlinson, running back

Kurt Warner. quarterback