Steelers S Sean Davis

Quite an ascension for the Steelers’ rookie defensive back, a second-round pick who transitioned from a part-time cornerback to an irreplaceable starting safety in the span of just a few games. That’s a reversal from his college career at Maryland, which he closed as an honorable mention All-Big Ten corner after multiple years at safety.

The latter role is his better, more natural fit, as the Steelers have found out. Davis can patrol the deep middle, but he has grown more and more active near the line of scrimmage—he averaged 6.7 tackles over the final six games of the regular season. Goal No. 1 for Miami in the wild-card round is to establish running back Jay Ajayi, but backup-turned-starting QB Matt Moore also does not shy from taking deep shots when he can. Either situation will call on Davis to make plays from the last line of defense.

