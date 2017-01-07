NFL

NFL playoff bracket: Possible matchups, dates, games

SI Wire
Saturday January 7th, 2017

The first round of the playoffs gets underway today, but it’s not too early to look ahead on the schedule for what may be in store for this weekend's winners.

The Patriots, Chiefs, Falcons and Cowboys patiently await to see who they will face in the divisional round.

Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Here's a look at the next round in the lead-up to Super Bowl 51:

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle / Green Bay / New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX

Houston / Oakland / Miami at New England Patriots
Time: 8:25 p.m.
TV: FOX

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh / Houston / Oakland at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: NBC

Green Bay / New York Giants / Detroit at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:40 p.m.
TV: FOX

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters