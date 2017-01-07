The first round of the playoffs gets underway today, but it’s not too early to look ahead on the schedule for what may be in store for this weekend's winners.

The Patriots, Chiefs, Falcons and Cowboys patiently await to see who they will face in the divisional round.

Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Here's a look at the next round in the lead-up to Super Bowl 51:

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle / Green Bay / New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Houston / Oakland / Miami at New England Patriots

Time: 8:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh / Houston / Oakland at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Green Bay / New York Giants / Detroit at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX