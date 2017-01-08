NFL

Browns hire Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator, fire Ray Horton


Sunday January 8th, 2017

The Browns have hired former Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to the same position, the team announced Sunday

Ray Horton, who spent one season as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, was fired. 

Williams was let go by the Rams at the end of the season after Los Angeles fired head coach Jeff Fisher. His defense in L.A. ranked ninth in yards allowed and 23rd in points allowed. The Browns allowed the third most points and second most yards in the NFL this season. 

Williams is perhaps best known for his role in the Saints bounty scandal, in which he was alleged to have orchestrated a scheme where players were rewarded for injuring opponents. He was suspended for the 2012 season as a result of the scandal. 

“We are thrilled that Gregg Williams is joining our staff as defensive coordinator,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said in a statement. “Gregg has been an outstanding defensive coach in this league for a very long time. His defenses have frequently finished among the top ten in the league. He adapts his scheme to maximize the strengths of his personnel and has always been able to get the most out of his players. We look forward to him coming in, helping our players improve and helping us become the winning team we are all working towards.”

