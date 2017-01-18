NFL

Ex-Lions DB Stanley Wilson II has another nude encounter with cops

SI Wire
32 minutes ago

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson II was arrested last week after Portland authorities found him outside of a stranger's house while nude, according to court documents obtained by The Oregonian.

According to the report, Wilson was "running around" and appeared to be under the influence of drugs when police found him after responding to a disturbance call on Jan. 10.

The 34-year-old Wilson is jailed at the Multnomah County Detention Center on $160,000 bail, according to jail records.

Wilson also faces first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment charges from a case last June where authorities say he tried to break into a Portland home.

The owner of the residence shot Wilson in the stomach and cops later found him found him lying naked in a water fountain. Wilson pleaded not guilty to those charges after being released from the hospital and posting bond.

Wilson played for the Lions for three seasons with his career ending in 2008.

- Scooby Axson

