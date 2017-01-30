One thing has become clear over the first few 2017 mock draft runs: There is going to be an abundance of defensive talent available in Rounds 2 and 3.

No matter how I plot out those opening 32 picks, there are a good five to 10 other defenders it’s tough to exclude because of how talented they are. Those teams in need of edge rushers and cornerbacks, in particular, stand to be quite happy with what they find when the draft reconvenes for Day Two on April 28.

For now, though, we’re focused on who did make the cut for Round 1. The latest mock: