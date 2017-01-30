NFL

Tom Brady owns a clock counting down to the Super Bowl since last year

SI Wire
26 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has known the exact time until Super Bowl LI since losing to the Denver Broncos in last year's AFC Championship Game, according to Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post.

Tom Brady Sr. tells Jenkins that his son had a clock installed in his home gym that told him "he had exactly 11,325 minutes and 14 seconds to go" and counting to this year's Super Bowl in Houston.

How Robert Kraft turned a 'mistake' into a dynasty

The clock was first reported by CSN New England's Tom E. Curran before last year's Super Bowl between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

"Tommy is a football player,” Brady Sr. told Curran. “This is not a July to January or February endeavor for him. He loves two-a-days that started for him a week ago, that will be two-a-days from January 20th to the next February. He's got a countdown clock in his gym that is now ticking to next year's Super Bowl. It's clicking, yes. And he is still doing his two-a-days. So this passion comes from a whole bunch of hard work, and the hard work is driven by the passion. He loves what he's doing."

The clock hits zero on Sunday as the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons and Brady goes for his fifth Super Bowl ring.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters