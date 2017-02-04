NFL

LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner lead 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees were revealed on Saturday night, with a new seven-man class headed for Canton.

Former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Rams and Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, Broncos running back Terrell Davis, kicker Morten Andersen, Seahawks safety Kenny Easley and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be enshrined this year.

Two running backs are going in together for the first time since 1977, with Tomlinson making it in his first year of eligibility.

Notably snubbed was Terrell Owens, who expressed his frustration on Twitter once learning the news. It was his second year on the ballot. Owens is second all-time in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns and eighth in catches. His off-field behavior often overshadowed his considerable accomplishments, which may have led to him missing out again.

Also missing out this year are safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, among others.

A full list of player accomplishments is available here.

