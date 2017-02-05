Have the Falcons ever won the Super Bowl?

The Atlanta Falcons have never won the Super Bowl before.

With a 21–3 halftime lead, the Falcons were on track against the Patriots on Sunday to win the first title in franchise history. Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and a strong defensive effort including a pick-six of Tom Brady gave Atlanta a serious lead going into the break.

Atlanta last appeared in the 1999 Super Bowl (XXXIII) after winning the NFC during the 1998 season. There, they lost to the Denver Broncos and John Elway, 34–19.

Super Bowl LI is just the second appearance in team history for the Falcons.