The Patriots tied the Super Bowl with a two-point conversion in the final minute of the game to complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots trailed 28–3 in the middle of the third quarter and came all the way back to tie the game, successfully converting two-point tries on their last two touchdowns of the game.

James White barreled into the end zone from one yard out at the end of a 10-play, 91-yard drive and Danny Amendola caught the pass on the two point conversion.

When the Patriots fell behind in the first quarter, it was the first time they trailed in a game since Week 12 this season.