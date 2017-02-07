Tom Brady: ‘Prognosis is good’ for mom’s cancer battle

This story was originally published by People.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took home their fifth trophy at Sunday’s Super Bowl LI. But on Monday, the 39-year-old quarterback’s mind was with his mom Galynn Brady — who was at the big game after spending the last 18 months battling cancer.

In his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show, Brady spoke about his mom’s health and the status of her treatments, saying he’s hopeful she’ll make a strong recovery.

“Mom is doing better,” he said. “She’s been going through a lot — a lot of intensive treatment. But the prognosis is good. She’s not quite through it yet, but hopefully there was some healing energy from our game last night.”

“Hopefully she turns a corner,” he added. “We all pray for that.”

Brady also explained how Galynn’s chemotherapy and radiation treatments prevented her and his father, Tom Brady Sr., from attending any of his games throughout the season.

“She’s been through a lot, my dad’s been through a lot — it’s been a really hard year for them,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of support for their friends, and my sisters [Julie, Maureen and Nancy] who have been out there looking after them…. [Galynn] didn’t make it back to a game all season, it was so hard for her. But I just wanted her to get her rest.”

While Brady’s fifth Super Bowl victory was sweet, he revealed it was extra sweet winning for his mom. “She’s the best mom in the world,” he said. “It’s nice to win for her — nice for her to be there.” “We all lover her so much,” he concluded.

Though it was widely speculated that Galynn had been dealing with health issues, the news wasn’t confirmed until last week, when CSN New England reported the details of her cancer fight. Brady then addressed reports in a press conference on Wednesday, admitting that this year has been “tough” on his family.

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” Brady told reporters. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NESN following the Patriots stunning comeback victory Sunday night that Brady set out to win the game for his mom.

“I spoke to [Brady] in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘We gotta win this one for your mom,’ because I know how important his mom is,” Kraft said. “She’s been going through chemotherapy and radiation, and this is the first game she’s been to. She came here, and I just saw her, and it was really cool.”

On Monday, Brady returned to Boston with wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids, Vivian and Benjamin. He used an early morning press conference to again talk about Galynn.

“She’s been though a lot. Way harder than what I went through last night,” Brady said during a press conference on Monday morning.

“My dad’s been there every step of the way. They set such a great example for me. All families go through challenging times, personally. But she has a lot of support and a lot of love … I was just happy last night to be able to celebrate with her. And she hadn’t been to a game all year, so what a hell of a game for her to be at.”