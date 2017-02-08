NFL

Tennessee Titans: Cornerback

It's never good in late November when you're releasing starters (Perrish Cox) and rotating new guys into the first-string lineup. That's precisely what went on at cornerback for Tennessee in 2016. Despite that, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, a long-time zone coverage advocate, continued to play man-to-man. Either LeBeau believes today's NFL demands more man coverage or he didn't trust his corners to meet the matchup responsibilities that come with his patented five-man zone blitzes. Either way, the Titans have immense needs at cornerback. If unaddressed, the situation will get worse before it gets better: Jason McCourty, the only reliable starter, is due for free agency in 2018.

