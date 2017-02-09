NFL

New Orleans Saints: Defense (best available)

In March 2015, when the Saints traded tight end Jimmy Graham and a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for center Max Unger and the 31st pick, GM Mickey Loomis said the end goal was to improve a defense that had been mired in mediocrity. But in the two seasons since then, the Saints have ranked 31st and 32nd in points allowed. Based on what he did as the coach in Oakland, it would seem that coordinator Dennis Allen would like to play a defense rich in variation and disguise. But with limitations at all three levels, he's had to go with schemes that simply minimize damage. With the exceptions of DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Cameron Jordan, CB Delvin Breaux and SS Kenny Vaccaro, Allen's unit can upgrade at any spot.

