Darrelle Revis released by Jets

Darrelle Revis faces murky future following arrest
The New York Jets announced the team's decision to cut cornerback Darrelle Revis.

The decision comes just two weeks after he was involved in an altercation in Pittsburgh. ESPN's Rich Cimini reports the decision was based entirely on football and the arrest did not play a factor.

Revis faces aggravated assault and robbery charges following the Feb. 12 incident. Revis and his attorney claim that he was not the aggressor in the street fight with two Pittsburgh men. Revis could face disciplinary action from the NFL after any legal case.

Revis re-joined the Jets for a second stint after winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He signed a five-year deal worth $70 million with New York in 2015.

Breaking down the charges against Jets CB Darrelle Revis, plus a look at the next legal steps

Revis was due $15.3 million for the upcoming season.

Revis issued the following statement on Twitter:

Revis' preliminary hearing has been postponed until March 15.

