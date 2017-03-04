These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Washington wide receiver John Ross ran 4.22 seconds unofficially for the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. If the time is officially confirmed, Ross would break Chris Johnson's 4.24 NFL Combine record from 2008.

Watch Ross' run below:

Earlier in the week, Adidas was offering to buy an island to any NFL prospect that broke Johnson's record while wearing the 2017 Adizero 5-Star 40 cleats. The player also has to agree to endorse the company's shoes for the 2017-18 season. Ross was wearing Nike cleats.

Ross is coming off a season in which he recorded 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.