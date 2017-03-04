NFL

Watch: John Ross unofficially breaks Chris Johnson’s record with 4.22 40-yard dash

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
SI Wire
an hour ago

Washington wide receiver John Ross ran 4.22 seconds unofficially for the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. If the time is officially confirmed, Ross would break Chris Johnson's 4.24 NFL Combine record from 2008.

Watch Ross' run below:

Earlier in the week, Adidas was offering to buy an island to any NFL prospect that broke Johnson's record while wearing the 2017 Adizero 5-Star 40 cleats. The player also has to agree to endorse the company's shoes for the 2017-18 season. Ross was wearing Nike cleats.

Ross is coming off a season in which he recorded 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters