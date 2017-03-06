NFL

Dont'a Hightower

Baskin: New England Patriots. Hightower should stick with the Super Bowl champions. I completely understand a desire to test the market and cash in— as the Patriots would likely require him to sign a discounted deal to stay in New England— but Hightower just fits the Patriots defensive scheme perfectly. He’s played there his whole career, has won two titles, and has a small window in New England before Tom Brady declines/retires (if that ever happens) to win at least one more.

Burke: New England Patriots. While the Patriots opted not to use the franchise tag on Hightower, they should keep the door open on re-signing him at the right cost. He is too valuable on that defense and was perhaps the main reason they still thrived after dealing away Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins. Eventually, even the league’s top franchise has to feel some effect of losing all these guys. Hightower is arguably the best of that trio.

Jones: New England Patriots. The Patriots let Jones go. They let Collins go. But they can’t let a guy whose two signature plays have come during Super Bowls go. New England not tagging Hightower was slightly surprising, but Belichick should be able to work out a deal with the defensive signal-caller before free agency opens.

Single: Indianapolis Colts. If the Patriots want him back, it’s hard to see anyone luring Hightower away from New England. However, if Indianapolis could gather up enough cash to get Hightower’s attention, he’d become the all-purpose centerpiece of a defense that’s been trying to address its soft underbelly for years.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters