Report: Redskins owner Dan Snyder denied Kirk Cousins's trade request

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins personally asked owner Dan Snyder to trade him, but was told the transaction was unlikely to happen, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports.

Previous reports have indicated that Cousins is interested in reuniting with former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is now the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers put finding a quarterback at the top of their off-season to-do list after Colin Kapernick opted out of his contract. With backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis also set to become free agents, San Francisco is reportedly planning to sign Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal.

Washington used its franchise tag on Cousins for the second year in a row, but have yet to negotiate a long-term deal with the quarterback.

