NFL

All charges dismissed in Darrelle Revis assault hearing

4:02 | NFL
Darrelle Revis faces murky future following arrest
SI Wire
2 hours ago

NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis had all charges against him dismissed in his assault case hearing on Wednesday.

Revis, a four-time All-Pro selection, arrived for his court date in Pittsburgh stemming from a fight involving two men Feb. 12 in which he was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other crimes.

The 31-year-old and his attorney have maintained that Revis did not punch anyone in an altercation that police said involved at least eight men.

The Jets released Revis on Feb. 28, making him a free agent. Revis is a Pennsylvania native who starred at Pittsburgh.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters