NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis had all charges against him dismissed in his assault case hearing on Wednesday.

Revis, a four-time All-Pro selection, arrived for his court date in Pittsburgh stemming from a fight involving two men Feb. 12 in which he was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other crimes.

The 31-year-old and his attorney have maintained that Revis did not punch anyone in an altercation that police said involved at least eight men.

The Jets released Revis on Feb. 28, making him a free agent. Revis is a Pennsylvania native who starred at Pittsburgh.