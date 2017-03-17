NFL

Report: Rex Ryan joining ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown

0:41 | NFL
Report: Rex Ryan to join ESPN's NFL Sunday Countdown
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan will join ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown coverage next season, the New York Daily News reports.

Ryan has reportedly signed a multi-year deal as an in-studio analyst. Known for his gregarious personality, he appeared on the show on Super Bowl Sunday this year.

Ryan, 54, was fired by the Bills prior to the final game of this season. He previously led the Jets to two AFC title games, in 2009 and 2010.

In eight seasons as a head coach, Ryan is 61–66.

