NFL

What is the franchise tag?

SI Wire
Tuesday February 14th, 2017

The NFL’s franchise tag deadline is approaching. Here’s what you need to know about the rule.

The purpose of the tag is to allow teams to retain prospective free agents longer than their contracts stipulate. It typically is used on one of the team’s best free-agents-to-be, in situations where a team wants to prolong their control of a player, or hold on to someone they feel they may not be able to keep otherwise. It’s not a player-friendly rule, generally, as it prevents them from hitting the open market. A player has little control over whether or not he is tagged.

The deadline is March 1. 

Teams are only allowed one franchise tag per off-season, and it guarantees a player’s salary for the following year only. There are three kinds of tags.

The exclusive tag means a team pays said player either the average salary of the top five highest-paid players at his position, or 120% of his salary from the previous year (whichever of the two numbers is higher). A player can’t negoitate with other teams in this situation and they are bound to their current franchise.

The non-exclusive tag is the same from a fiscal standpoint, but lets players negotiate with other teams, who can make them contract offers. The player’s current team can match any offer sheet, and if they decline to match, then the player’s new team has to send two first-round picks as compensation.

The transition tag gives the player a one-year salary that equals the average of the 10 highest-paid players at his position and allows him to negotiate with other teams. His original team can decide whether to match or not match other offers. If they decide not to match, the new team does not have to send compensation and gets the player.

Players can be franchise-tagged in consecutive seasons, but the financial downside for teams increases each time. Two years in a row, for example, means the player receives 120% of his previous year’s salary, and every subsequent year, that percentage would scale upward and become costlier.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters