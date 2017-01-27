For the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, hockey and Hollywood are joining forces.

With the league’s signature event coming to Los Angeles, Honda has partnered with Sports Illustrated and Entertainment Weekly for three days of screenings, panels, and trivia, featuring hockey legends and television stars.

Taking place across from the Staples Center, the free event kicks off Friday. The action continues Saturday, starting with former NHLers Chris Chelios and Mike Modano signing autographs, followed by a “Hockey Goes Hollywood Roundtable” with appearances by NHL Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull, joined by Bones star David Boreanaz, Alias alum Michael Vartan, and Shadowhunters actor Isaiah Mustafa, which will be live-streamed on Facebook. Hull and Tampa Bay Lightning All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman will hold an autograph session afterward.

Then on Sunday, NHL legends Luc Robitaille, Eric Lindros and Valeri Bure will participate in "Three Periods of Trivia" along with cousins and DC superheroes Stephen and Robbie Amell, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, hosted by all-time Jeopardy champion Brad Rutter and live-streamed on Facebook.

For more information on the event go here.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (All times PT)

FRIDAY, 1/27

• 4:30pm: John Scott book signing

• 5:15pm: Devan Dubnyk autograph signing

• 6pm: Wayne’s World Screening in honor of the 25th film Anniversary

SATURDAY, 1/28

• 10:30am Chris Chelios & Mike Modano autograph signing

• 11:30am: Hockey Goes Hollywood Roundtable, Featuring NHL Legends & Celebrities

• Wayne Gretzky

• Brett Hull

• Alias alum Michael Vartan

• Shadowhunters Isaiah Mustafa

• Bones star David Boreanaz

• 12pm: Brett Hull autograph signing

• 1pm: Victor Hedman autograph signing

SUNDAY, 1/29

• 11am: “Three Periods of Trivia” co-hosted by all-time Jeopardy champion Brad Rutter, Featuring NHL Legends & Celebrities

• Luc Robitaille

• Eric Lindros

• Valerie Bure

• DC Superheroes Stephen and Robbie Amell

• Full House star Candace Cameron-Bure