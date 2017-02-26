NHL

Kings acquire goalie Ben Bishop in trade with Lightning

The Los Angeles Kings acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

According to TSN’s Aaron Ward, the Lightning will receive goalie Peter Budaj, defensive prospect Erik Cernak, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft and a conditional pick (2017) in the deal, while the Kings also get a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

The 30-year-old Bishop has a 16-12-3 record and a .911 save percentage this season, having lost the starting role to Andrei Vasilevskiy. He was a Vezina Trophy runner-up in 2016, following a 40-win campaign with the Bolts and is a pending UFA.

Budaj is in the midst of a career renaissance, but became the odd man out after Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has returned after missing 59 games this season due to injury.

