Kings acquire goalie Ben Bishop in trade with Lightning

The Los Angeles Kings acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

According to TSN’s Aaron Ward, the Lightning will receive goalie Peter Budaj, defensive prospect Erik Cernak, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft and a conditional pick (2017) in the deal, while the Kings also get a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Unclear whether trade call has been made on Bishop to LAK and until then, not official, but player knows he's been traded. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 26, 2017

The 30-year-old Bishop has a 16-12-3 record and a .911 save percentage this season, having lost the starting role to Andrei Vasilevskiy. He was a Vezina Trophy runner-up in 2016, following a 40-win campaign with the Bolts and is a pending UFA.

Tampa retains 20% of Bishop hit via hockey ops source. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) February 26, 2017

Budaj is in the midst of a career renaissance, but became the odd man out after Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has returned after missing 59 games this season due to injury.