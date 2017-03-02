NHL

Video: P.K. Subban tears up during Canadiens’ tribute on return to Montreal

P.K. Subban takes Nashville by storm
Former Canadiens star P.K. Subban returned to Montreal for the first time as a visiting player on Thursday and it was as emotional as expected. 

Subban played his first seven NHL seasons with the Habs before he was traded to the Predators over the summer. His relationship with the team and its fans was complicated at times, but he received an exceptionally warm welcome before Thursday’s game. 

The Canadiens played a video tribute before the game, highlighting his accomplishments on the ice and in the community. The video and reaction from the crowd brought tears to Subban’s eyes. 

Subban was a two-time All-Star in Montreal and won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013. He was traded in June for Shea Weber. 

