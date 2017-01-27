NHL

Watch: The 17 greatest moments in NHL history

Sports Illustrated counts down hockey's 17 greatest moments: From Flyin' Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky's trade to L.A. to one star's notorious last game in Montreal. For more on SI's celebration of the NHL's 100th anniversary, visit SI.com/NHL100.

17. Patrick Kane's Phantom Goal

1:00 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 17: Patrick Kane’s Phantom Goal

16. Last Game in Montreal

1:05 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 16: Last Game in Montreal

15. Believe

1:06 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 15: Believe

14. Too Many Men

1:06 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 14: Too Many Men

13. Coach Saves the Day

0:52 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 13: Coach Saves the Day

12. Sid and Ovie's Epic Duel

1:07 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 12: Sid & Ovie’s Epic Duel

11. The Miracle on Manchester

1:14 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 11: The Miracle on Manchester

10. The Comeback

0:58 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 10: The Comeback

9. Freezing Out the Pain

0:58 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 9: Freezing Out the Pain

8. Tradition Born of Tragedy

0:56 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 8: Tradition Born of Tragedy

7. Five Goals, Five Ways

0:47 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 7: 5 Goals, 5 Ways

6. Changing the Face of the Game

0:55 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 6: Changing the Face of the Game

5. Mr. Hockey's Standing Ovation

1:07 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 5: Mr. Hockey’s Standing Ovation

4. 50 in 39

1:00 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 4: 50 in 39

3. The Guarantee on Broadway

1:09 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 3: The Guarantee on Broadway

2. Gretzky to Kings

1:10 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 2: The Great One Goes West

1. Bobby Orr Takes Flight

0:58 | NHL
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 1: Bobby Orr Takes Flight

