Caitlyn Jenner posted a message to Twitter on Thursday night calling out President Donald Trump for reneging on his promise to protect LGBTQ rights in light of his administration withdrawing federal protections for transgender students on Wednesday night.

The gold medalist, who transitioned from Bruce Jenner in 2015, has become an activist for LGBTQ rights.

"I have a message for President Trump," Jenner said in the video. "From one Republican to another, this is a disaster, and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted the federal regulations put in place by former President Barack Obama that enabled transgender students to use public restrooms corresponding with their gender identity, rather than the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Trump has previously said he would seek to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community as president, and that transgender people should be able to use the bathroom they felt was appropriate. He said in an interview last April that Jenner could use any bathroom she chose if she visited Trump Tower.

Jenner, a long-time Republican, attended Trump's inauguration and has been vocal about being willing to work with his administration in support of LGBTQ rights.