MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ten-man Manchester City bounced back from a bruising defeat to title rival Liverpool by beating Burnley 2-1 in the English Premier League on Monday, easing the pressure on manager Pep Guardiola.

City captain Fernandinho was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute for a two-footed lunge on Johann Gudmundsson at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the setback, City's French defender Gael Clichy broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot into the far corner in the 58th minute.

Sergio Aguero then came off the bench to score City's second, firing in off the post from the tightest of angles four minutes later.

Burnley made a fight of it when an attempted clearance by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was eventually smashed over the line by Ben Mee in the 70th, but City held on for an important win after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

City moved up to third place, two points behind Liverpool and seven behind leader Chelsea, which plays Tottenham on Wednesday.