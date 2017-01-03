Watch: Arsenal completes comeback on Bournemouth after 3-0 deficit
Arsenal completed a dramatic second-half comeback against Bournemouth, battling back from a 3-0 deficit to the Cherries and chipping away to force a 3-3 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Charlie Daniels opened the scoring in the 16th minute, with a strong individual effort off a stellar cross-field pass by Junior Stanislas.
Bournemouth doubled its advantage four minutes later, with Callum Wilson slotting home from the penalty spot.
The Cherries made it 3-0 in the 58th minute through Ryan Fraser, who appeared to get away with a push on Hector Bellerin and then nutmegged goalkeeper Petr Cech from a tight angle.
One goal wasn't enough, so Bournemouth scored two in three minutes #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/SJrRWxqVbg— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2017
32flags: Ryan Fraser goal: Bournemouth 3-0 Arsenal NBC Sport… Premier League Soccer: Bourne… https://t.co/dZG36cDRac pic.twitter.com/kv3NA0pZw6— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 3, 2017
Arsenal began its comeback through Alexis Sanchez, who connected on a diving header following Olivier Giroud's flick off his back in the 70th minute.
Video: Alexis Sanchez pulls one back. [@Arsenalterje] #afc pic.twitter.com/CrPfr5ZYbA— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD) January 3, 2017
Five minutes later Lucas Perez turned in a sensational volley to the far post, set up by another Giroud assist.
Video: Lucas Perez with a spectacular goal. #afc pic.twitter.com/b96cgezVcY— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD) January 3, 2017
Giroud, the scorpion-kick hero from Sunday vs. Crystal Palace, awkwardly headed in the equalizer in stoppage time, with Arsenal up a man. Simon Francis was sent off for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey in the 82nd minute, gifting Arsenal the man advantage, and the Gunners seized the opportunity to earn the point. While the goal might not have been as pretty, Giroud still paid tribute to the scorpion kick in his celebration.
GIROUD!!! 3-3 #BOUARS What a comeback!! pic.twitter.com/zxzhN8390H— Nebil Eltikreeti (@neebiil) January 3, 2017
Arsenal was vying to keep pace atop the Premier League table as it entered the day trailing first-place Chelsea by nine points through 19 games apiece. Manchester City passed Arsenal in the table for third place with its win on Monday and leads the Gunners by one point.
Elsewhere in the Premier League on Tuesday:
Watch: Swansea City earns big three points on Rangel's rare goal
Swansea City climbed out of the Premier League cellar Tuesday, with Angel Rangel's first EPL goal in more than three years leading the club to a dramatic 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.
Rangel, who had not scored in the Premier League since May 7, 2013, broke a deadlock in the 88th minute after Wilfried Zaha had appeared to rescue a point for Palace with a sensational volley.
Alfie Mawson had opened the scoring with his first top-flight goal for Swansea just before halftime. But with Palace pushing for an equalizer, it got one through Zaha in highlight-reel fashion.
Even Coach Lasso approves of this goal by Zaha pic.twitter.com/GI0MbKYSHu— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2017
That set the stage for Rangel, who snuck in behind the Palace line while staying offside and stabbed at a left-footed effort that trickled by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.
Angel Rangel is the hero Swansea deserves pic.twitter.com/W1XFlkD3RE— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2017
The result brings Swansea into 19th, above Hull City, which fired manager Mike Phelan on Tuesday. Sunderland, which, like Swansea, has 15 points, is in 18th, a point behind Palace for safety.
Stoke City improves mid-table position with win over Watford
STOKE, England (AP) — Stoke scored a goal in each half to move further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over Watford on Tuesday.
Stoke applied all the first-half pressure and was rewarded on the stroke of halftime when Ryan Shawcross pounced on a corner from Charlie Adam to rifle home a half-volley. Adam was also behind Stoke's second, whipping over a cross from the left flank that evaded Watford defender Sebastian Prodl and struck Peter Crouch before flying into the net in the 49th minute.
Stoke moved up to mid-table safety at 11th in the standings on 24 points, nine above the drop zone. Watford is 14th on 22 points.