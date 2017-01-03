Arsenal completed a dramatic second-half comeback against Bournemouth, battling back from a 3-0 deficit to the Cherries and chipping away to force a 3-3 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring in the 16th minute, with a strong individual effort off a stellar cross-field pass by Junior Stanislas.

Bournemouth doubled its advantage four minutes later, with Callum Wilson slotting home from the penalty spot.

The Cherries made it 3-0 in the 58th minute through Ryan Fraser, who appeared to get away with a push on Hector Bellerin and then nutmegged goalkeeper Petr Cech from a tight angle.

Arsenal began its comeback through Alexis Sanchez, who connected on a diving header following Olivier Giroud's flick off his back in the 70th minute.

Five minutes later Lucas Perez turned in a sensational volley to the far post, set up by another Giroud assist.

Giroud, the scorpion-kick hero from Sunday vs. Crystal Palace, awkwardly headed in the equalizer in stoppage time, with Arsenal up a man. Simon Francis was sent off for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey in the 82nd minute, gifting Arsenal the man advantage, and the Gunners seized the opportunity to earn the point. While the goal might not have been as pretty, Giroud still paid tribute to the scorpion kick in his celebration.

Arsenal was vying to keep pace atop the Premier League table as it entered the day trailing first-place Chelsea by nine points through 19 games apiece. Manchester City passed Arsenal in the table for third place with its win on Monday and leads the Gunners by one point.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Tuesday: