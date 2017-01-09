Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez were the three best forwards in 2016 according to the 2016 FIFPro World XI, which was revealed at FIFA's "The Best" awards ceremony in Switzerland on Monday.

The forwards were joined by a three-man midfield of Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, and Luka Modric, along with a four-man backline of Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo. Manuel Neuer is the goalkeeper.

Every field player named in the best XI played for either Barcelona or Real Madrid in 2016, with only Dani Alves currently playing elsewhere after an offseason transfer to Italian giant Juventus. Aside from Alves, Barcelona has four current players on the squad, while Real Madrid has five. Neuer currently plays for German power Bayern Munich.

Of the XI, Luis Suarez is the only one making his first appearance, while Ronaldo and Messi were named together in the team for the ninth consecutive year and Messi made his 10th consecutive appearance.