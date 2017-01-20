Planet Futbol

Lewandowski scores sensational winner for Bayern as Bundesliga resumes

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Bayern Munich was headed toward a disappointing draw to resume the Bundesliga campaign, but Robert Lewandowski had other thoughts.

Lewandowski's second goal, a tremendous volley in stoppage time, led Bayern to a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory at Freiburg, allowing the defending champions to add to their lead atop the table.

Lewandowski scored Bayern's first in response to Janik Haberer's stunning fourth-minute opener. Lewandowski volleyed home Douglas Costa's corner kick in the 35th minute, sending the teams level into the halftime break.

It was Lewandowski's second goal that drew all the plaudits. Lewandowski chest-trapped a ball from Franck Ribery, volleyed it to himself and then fired home while falling away from goal, giving Bayern all three points. Lewandowski now has 14 goals in the Bundesliga season, two behind league-leader Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

RB Leipzig, which opens the second half of its first season in the top flight in second place, will have the chance to pull back within three points on Saturday when it hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters