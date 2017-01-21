BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Watford was denied its first Premier League win in seven matches on Saturday after substitute Benik Afobe snatched a point for Bournemouth as the Cherries twice came from behind to draw 2-2.

Troy Deeney headed the visitors 2-1 in front, but Afobe came off the bench to score eight minutes from time.

Bournemouth, coming off back-to-back defeats by Millwall and Hull, had fallen behind to Christian Kabasele's header in the 24th minute.

Bournemouth grabbed its equalizer three minutes after halftime when Watford fell asleep at a throw-in.

Adam Smith burst past three non-existent challenges before squaring the ball for Joshua King, who had a tap-in for his first home goal of the season.

Bournemouth went behind in the 64th when Deeney showed all his strength by shrugging off Smith to nod Tom Cleverley's corner past Artur Boruc.

But Afobe had the final say eight minutes from the end as the visitors hesitated again, this time with Kabasele lying injured.

The striker darted into a gap in the Hornets defense, gathered Andrew Surman's pass and fired across Heurelho Gomes to salvage a point.

Midtable Bournemouth has 26 points, two more than Watford.