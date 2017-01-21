Planet Futbol

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club Tijuana: Live stream, game time, TV

38 minutes ago

Chivas Guadalajara and Club Tijuana face off at the Estadio Omnilife on Saturday night as the Liga MX Clausura continues to get underway.

Chivas have four points in two matches and sit in fifth, while Tijuana has three points in seventh place.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 21

TV: Univisión Deportes

​Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

