How to watch Club America vs. Tigres UANL: Live stream, game time, TV

an hour ago

Two Liga MX powerhouses meet on Saturday as Tigres hosts Club America at the Estadio Universitario.

The two sides faced off in December in a heated final and play again as the 2017 Clausura gets underway.

Both teams are off to slow-ish stars, U.A.N.L. with a draw and a loss and Club America losing their opener.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 21

TV: Univisión

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

 

