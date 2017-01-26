Planet Futbol

Report: Chicago's Soldier Field to host 2017 MLS All-Star Game

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
6 minutes ago

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game is slated to be held at Chicago's Soldier Field, according to a report by Crain's Chicago Business.

The Chicago Fire play at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, but the game–for which the opponent and format were not specified–will evidently go to the NFL venue, which has hosted a number of international matches over the years. It would mark slight a change in direction for the All-Star Game, which has been hosted in MLS-specific venues for the last six years after the MLS All-Stars played Manchester United at Houston's Reliant Stadium in 2010.

The game is slated to be held Aug. 2 and will mark the second time the All-Star Game will go to the Chicago area. In 2006, the MLS All-Stars played Chelsea at Toyota Park.

For the last 12 years, the league has adopted the MLS vs. foreign club format with nine Premier League clubs and one apiece from Scotland (Celtic), Serie A (Roma) and the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) making for the opponents. MLS is 7-4-1 in those games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters