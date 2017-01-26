The 2017 MLS All-Star Game is slated to be held at Chicago's Soldier Field, according to a report by Crain's Chicago Business.

The Chicago Fire play at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, but the game–for which the opponent and format were not specified–will evidently go to the NFL venue, which has hosted a number of international matches over the years. It would mark slight a change in direction for the All-Star Game, which has been hosted in MLS-specific venues for the last six years after the MLS All-Stars played Manchester United at Houston's Reliant Stadium in 2010.

The game is slated to be held Aug. 2 and will mark the second time the All-Star Game will go to the Chicago area. In 2006, the MLS All-Stars played Chelsea at Toyota Park.

For the last 12 years, the league has adopted the MLS vs. foreign club format with nine Premier League clubs and one apiece from Scotland (Celtic), Serie A (Roma) and the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) making for the opponents. MLS is 7-4-1 in those games.