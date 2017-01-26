Manchester United gave Jose Mourinho the gift of Wembley on his 54th birthday, ousting Hull in the League Cup semifinals to reach the title game following a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Southampton, which beat Liverpool on a 2-0 aggregate, will be waiting in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26.

Manchester United carried a 2-0 lead into the second leg at Hull, but Tom Huddlestone's first-half penalty kick sliced that deficit in half and brought the Tigers back to life.

Paul Pogba restored the two-goal lead, though, and gave United the bonus of an away goal, as he poked home from close range.

Omar Niasse scored late to pull Hull back within one, but it couldn't complete the comeback and bowed out despite the 2-1 victory.

With the result, Manchester United had its streak of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions snapped. The Red Devils host Wigan Athletic on Sunday in a fourth-round FA Cup match before a rematch with Hull in Premier League play on Wednesday.

The League Cup will be the second trophy Manchester United can win under Mourinho after lifting the Community Shield in August.