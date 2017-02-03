Planet Futbol

Fate for St. Louis's MLS expansion bid stadium to be decided in April vote

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The fate of a proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis, and the effort to attract a Major League Soccer team, will apparently come down to city voters.

After weeks of debate, aldermen on Friday voted to place on the April 4 ballot a measure asking voters to approve $60 million to help fund the stadium. Mayor Francis Slay is expected to sign the bill as early as Friday. A circuit judge must still approve putting the issue on the ballot because the city missed a ballot deadline.

The investor group SC STL last year announced plans for the stadium and on Tuesday put in a bid for an MLS expansion team.

The league is expected to award two 2020 expansion teams this fall.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters