ST. LOUIS (AP) — The fate of a proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis, and the effort to attract a Major League Soccer team, will apparently come down to city voters.

After weeks of debate, aldermen on Friday voted to place on the April 4 ballot a measure asking voters to approve $60 million to help fund the stadium. Mayor Francis Slay is expected to sign the bill as early as Friday. A circuit judge must still approve putting the issue on the ballot because the city missed a ballot deadline.

The investor group SC STL last year announced plans for the stadium and on Tuesday put in a bid for an MLS expansion team.

The league is expected to award two 2020 expansion teams this fall.