U.S. national team forward Julian Green scored his first goal for his new club Stuttgart on Monday, doubling the club's lead against Fortuna Dusseldorf in a 2. Bundesliga home match.

Green ran onto a curled pass from Anto Grgic and casually struck a first-time, left-footed volley into the back of the net to give Stuttgart a 2-0 lead. Green joined Stuttgart in late December, leaving Bayern Munich in a full transfer and signing with the promotion hopeful through 2019. He made the move in search of regular playing time and increased production, and Monday's effort, in his second game with the club, was a step in the right direction.

Tymczasem w 2. Bundeslidze 21-letni rep. USA JULIAN Green zdobył właśnie swojego 1. gola dla Stuttgartu @J_Green37 pic.twitter.com/zpCuXWFuMP — Adam Kotleszka (@Adam_Kotleszka) February 6, 2017

Playing for Green's opponent is another U.S. forward, Jerome Kiesewetter, who started the match on the bench.