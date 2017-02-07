Philipp Lahm, one of the most decorated German players ever, will retire at the end of the season, he announced on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report from Sport BILD.

Lahm, 33, captained Germany to the 2014 World Cup title and captained Bayern Munich to the 2013 Champions League title. He just passed the 500-match milestone with Bayern and is signed through the end of next season, though he won't be playing out his contract. In addition to the Champions League trophy, Lahm has won seven Bundesliga titles and six German Cups.

Lahm was reportedly offered a sporting director position by Bayern Munich but turned it down.

Pep Guardiola famously called Lahm the "most intelligent" player he ever coached, and heavily credited Lahm, a versatile right back and central midfielder under Guardiola, for Bayern's success during his time there.

"One of the reasons for my success at Bayern is the relationship with Philipp Lahm; he helped me a lot from the beginning," Guardiola said. "He always performs. I have never seen Philipp have a poor match. He will always be a special person in my life, and he is an absolute legend. Philipp Lahm is the most intelligent footballer I have ever coached."

Germany's youngest World Cup captain ever when he wore the armband as a 26-year-old in 2010, Lahm had 113 caps and five goals for the national team.