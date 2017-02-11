Planet Futbol

Watch: Barcelona scores a ridiculous four times in eight minutes

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Barcelona was at its best on Saturday, scoring four times in just eight minutes on the way to a blowout win over Alaves.

Barca led 2–0 when they unleashed a flurry of goals in the second half, beginning with Lionel Messi’s strike in the 58th minute.

An aggressive Messi then forced an own goal...

Ivan Rakitic took advantage of a wayward assist from Luiz Suarez:

Then Suarez got one of his own. It was the 66th minute.

All in a day’s work.

