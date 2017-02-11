Barcelona was at its best on Saturday, scoring four times in just eight minutes on the way to a blowout win over Alaves.

Barca led 2–0 when they unleashed a flurry of goals in the second half, beginning with Lionel Messi’s strike in the 58th minute.

With S & N already on the scoreboard, @TeamMessi decides to add his name. 3-0. #beINLaLiga https://t.co/bAAUxC4I24 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 11, 2017

An aggressive Messi then forced an own goal...

No mercy being shown by Lady Luck as @Alaves fall foul of a @TeamMessi-provoked OG. 4-0. #beINLaLiga https://t.co/uykmAbLPs6 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 11, 2017

Ivan Rakitic took advantage of a wayward assist from Luiz Suarez:

AND ANOTHER!!!! @ivanrakitic gets in on the act with the help of a clumsy @LuisSuarez9 back heel. 5-0. #beINLaLiga https://t.co/P9YQDQFiys — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 11, 2017

Then Suarez got one of his own. It was the 66th minute.

All in a day’s work.