Middlesbrough, Everton draw 0-0 in Premier League

Associated Press
33 minutes ago

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Middlesbrough was frustrated in its efforts to make a big jump away from the Premier League's relegation zone in a 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Saturday.

Only a brilliant save by Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles in the 88th minute denied substitute Rudy Gestede a goal that would have earned Middlesbrough a first win of 2017.

Boro captain Ben Gibson also had a second-half header cleared off the line, while Romelu Lukaku and Ademola Lookman both missed earlier chances for Everton. Lukaku, who scored four goals against Bournemouth last weekend, remained a goal off Duncan Ferguson's club record of 60 in the Premier League.

The result extended seventh-place Everton's unbeaten league run to eight games but it was two points dropped in its attempts to reel in the top six and make a late bid for European qualification.

Middlesbrough is two points above the relegation zone.

