Insider Notes: Bob Bradley re-engages in talks with LAFC
What’s next for Bob Bradley? Well, sources say Bradley has been engaging in continued talks recently with 2018 MLS expansion team LAFC, which has yet to hire a head coach ahead of its debut. That doesn’t guarantee that LAFC is where he’ll end up, but it's worth noting that Bradley held talks with LAFC prior to his move to Swansea City, an 85-day tenure he detailed on the Planet Futbol Podcast, and on Wednesday in The Players' Tribune.
Bradley is also open to coaching in Europe again, not least because he felt Swansea didn’t give him the chance to have a transfer window and cut his time short.
Everything is still on the table at this point, one source says, though Bradley said in late December that he would like to go someplace where his experience and vision fit the club. Bradley has coached in Los Angeles before, guiding Chivas USA in 2006.
Speculation swirled in the immediate aftermath of Bradley's ouster at Swansea that he was in talks regarding the Norway national team job, but he downplayed those reports and that vacancy was recently filled by Lars Lagerback.
Here are a couple of more insider notes from around the soccer world:
Klinsmann's son in line to start in goal for USA U-20s in World Cup qualifying
Jurgen Klinsmann may no longer be the U.S. men’s national team coach and technical director, but a Klinsmann is still part of the U.S. program and is in line to play a vital role.
Klinsmann’s son, Jonathan, is a goalkeeper for the U.S. Under-20 national team, and a source says to look for Klinsmann to start for the U.S. on Saturday in the opening game of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which will determine which four nations advance from the region to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea later this year.
Jonathan, who also plays for the University of California, is known for his explosiveness in goal. He's joined on manager Tab Ramos's roster by Georgetown University's JT Marcinkowski.
Jonathan isn’t the only son of a former world-renowned field player who has become a goalkeeper. One of Zinedine Zidane’s sons, Luca, is also a goalie.
There’s no confirmation yet of whether Jurgen Klinsmann will be in Costa Rica for the U.S. games.
The Americans will play Panama, Haiti and Saint Kitts and Nevis in the opening stage, which features three groups of four teams. The top two teams in each group will advance to a second round, which features two groups of three teams. The top two teams in those two groups will advance to the World Cup, while the group winners will play for the region's title.
Bayern prospect Timothy Tillman leans toward Germany, but open to USA talks
The latest American dual national to draw attention in Europe is Bayern Munich’s Timothy Tillman. An attacking midfielder, the 18-year-old Tillman has been playing for Bayern’s Under-19 team, and his agent Christian Rössner confirmed to SI.com that Bayern turned down an offer from Barcelona not long ago for Tillman.
Tillman has been on U.S. Soccer’s radar for a year, and he even agreed to come to a U.S. Under-18 camp a few months ago before going to a Germany youth national team camp instead. His agent says that Tillman has decided “for the moment” to play for Germany. But he said if U.S. senior coach Bruce Arena contacted them, it would be a new situation and would be discussed.
That Tillman, an attacking midfielder and winger, would remain with Germany isn't entirely surprising given that he has played for Germany youth national teams from the U-15 to U-19 levels. His younger brother, Malik, however, is also a Bayern youth player and he has played for a U.S. U-15 team last summer in a tournament in Croatia.