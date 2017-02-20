Planet Futbol

Sutton looks to spring FA Cup shocker on Arsenal

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Arsenal is licking its wounds from a devastating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but another loss on Monday would require a whole new level of soul-searching. 

The Gunners travel to Gander Green Lane to take on non-league, fifth-tier upstart Sutton United in the FA Cup's round of 16 (3 p.m., FS1) in a David vs. Goliath matchup emblematic of the competition's allure. Whereas Arsenal boasts some of the world's most recognizable names, Sutton boasts a roster of part-time players eyeing the continuation of what's already been a sensational run. Sutton beat the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United en route to this round, and it'll give embattled manager Arsene Wenger's squad everything it can handle in hopes of springing what would be one of the biggest shocks ever. 

Arsenal, of course, is hoping to keep its quest alive at lifting some silverware, and with non-league Lincoln City waiting in the quarterfinals, the path to lifting the FA Cup again is mighty appealing for the Premier League power.

Here is Arsenal's lineup for the match:

And here's a look at Gander Green Lane, a far cry from Emirates Stadium:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key moments throughout this on-paper mismatch.

